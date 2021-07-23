Male shot, killed by undercover Philadelphia officers after allegedly firing into crowd

Two undercover Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a man after he allegedly opened fire into a crowd of people on Thursday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of N. Water and E. Clearfield streets in the city's Kensington section.

Police say that the incident started when a man produced a handgun and after a large fight broke out.

Unknown to those involved in the fight, there were two undercover police officers nearby.

"There was a large fight on the highway, and the fight was so chaotic they were bumping into the officers' car," said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The two plainclothes officers responded and police say the suspect started firing multiple shots into the crowd. Two of the shots were in the direction of the officers, said Gripp.

That's when the plainclothes officers then discharged their weapons, firing at least six shots.

Police say the suspect was struck in the shoulder, abdomen. The male, said to be in his late 40s to early 50s, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

The officers were not injured.

"It's just completely and totally out of control. I mean we hear this all over the city: people are outside just trying to enjoy a nice evening. Fights happen, we're never gonna be able to avoid that. But when somebody produces a handgun, these are the things that can happen," said Gripp.

WATCH: Chopper 6 over police-involved shooting in Kensington on July 22, 2021.

Chopper 6 was overhead after the shooting as police officers cordoned off a large portion of the intersection to gather evidence. Police say there are a number of surveillance cameras nearby that may have captured the incident.

Authorities say a 52-year-old woman at the scene was also injured in the incident, but police confirm she was not shot.

The officers who fired their weapons have not been identified.