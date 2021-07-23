Cancel
Flyers reveal schedule

By Tyler Trumbauer
WFMZ-TV Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers released the season schedule for the 2021-22 campaign. The team's regular season is set to begin on October 15 and end on April 29. The team is set to open the campaign with four-straight games at home, starting with the opener against the Vancouver Canucks. It's the first time the Flyers will play at home for four straight games to start the season, in front of fans, since the 1974-75 season. It was done last season, but in an empty arena.

