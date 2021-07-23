RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: In immigration debate, both parties put politics first and immigrants last

We’ve been hearing for decades that our immigration system is broken. I’ve been up close and personal with the system in recent years and wanted to share some thoughts. My son served in the Peace Corps for two years in Ukraine. During that time, he met and married a wonderful woman. He flew back to the U.S. in November 2019. It took 13 months for her to join him. The process was slow and, since the Peace Corps is mostly a volunteer commitment, my son couldn’t show the income history it would take to provide for two people. In our case, we sponsored our daughter-in-law. If we hadn’t, the process would have probably stretched out for months or years. Compare that to the immigrants crashing the southern border and it’s easy to see the contrast between legally entering our country and illegally entering the country.