RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: In immigration debate, both parties put politics first and immigrants last
The more you do something, the better you’re supposed to get at it. But that axiom doesn’t apply to talking about immigration. Republicans can’t stop droning on about what they insist is an “invasion” along our southern border with Mexico. Their basic message: “The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border — and U.S. immigration policy as a whole — is a chaotic mess, and it’s all the fault of Democrats. Elect us, and we’ll fix everything.”www.reviewjournal.com
Comments / 0