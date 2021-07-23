Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

RUBEN NAVARETTE JR.: In immigration debate, both parties put politics first and immigrants last

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe more you do something, the better you’re supposed to get at it. But that axiom doesn’t apply to talking about immigration. Republicans can’t stop droning on about what they insist is an “invasion” along our southern border with Mexico. Their basic message: “The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border — and U.S. immigration policy as a whole — is a chaotic mess, and it’s all the fault of Democrats. Elect us, and we’ll fix everything.”

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#U S Immigration#Immigration Reform#Republicans#Democrats#House#Senate#The Oval Office#Conservatives#Capitol Police Department#Americans#Latinos#Gipper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Immigrationexpressnews.com

Navarrette: Democrats are phonies on immigration

I see you. And I don’t trust you. Because you’ve shown time and again that you’re not to be trusted. President Joe Biden is an affable hustler who has been in politics so long — nearly a half-century — that he wouldn’t know straight talk if it slapped him in the face. But he is also enabled by liberals, progressives and leftists who fall in line even when Democrats fall short.
ImmigrationForbes

Predicting Politics In The Cannabis Legalization Debate

When Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls the federal government’s approach to cannabis policy a “contradictory and unstable state of affairs,” you know the calls for reform have reached the highest levels. But for many of us in the industry, we weren’t surprised by this timely statement from what some may consider an unlikely advocate for federal policy changes.
Las Cruces, NMABQJournal

Lawmakers exploit immigrants for political gain

One of the most complex issues New Mexicans face is the ongoing situation at our southern border. The op-ed (July 16) by state Rep. Angelica Rubio, state Sen. Carrie Hamblen and Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez ignores this complexity and attacks those who disagree with their partisan worldview for political gain. This is not helpful to the open dialogue we need in order to find policy solutions necessary to protect the lives and livelihoods – on all sides – affected by an often dangerous and unsecured border.
POTUSWashington Post

Worried about illegal immigration? Create more legal immigrants.

If Republicans are truly worried about the supposed scourge of undocumented immigrants, they should start building that “big, beautiful door” on our borders that former president Donald Trump always talked about. The solution to concerns about “illegal immigration” is creating more legal pathways to immigrate here. Immigration reform has stalled...
Immigrationsouthernminn.com

Giving immigrants the best path to the American dream: legal immigration

We’ve been hearing for decades that our immigration system is broken. I’ve been up close and personal with the system in recent years and wanted to share some thoughts. My son served in the Peace Corps for two years in Ukraine. During that time, he met and married a wonderful woman. He flew back to the U.S. in November 2019. It took 13 months for her to join him. The process was slow and, since the Peace Corps is mostly a volunteer commitment, my son couldn’t show the income history it would take to provide for two people. In our case, we sponsored our daughter-in-law. If we hadn’t, the process would have probably stretched out for months or years. Compare that to the immigrants crashing the southern border and it’s easy to see the contrast between legally entering our country and illegally entering the country.
ImmigrationRoanoke Times

Letter: Immigration is not the answer

Your July 2 editorial, "What the pandemic's baby bust means," suggests that immigration is what is likely to save Social Security in the U.S. Unfortunately, this outcome is impossible unless the immigrants paying into the system are unable to draw from it later, a most unlikely event. What the editorial...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's plan for immigration is as porous as the border

The White House has issued a fact sheet that describes President Joe Biden’s plan for establishing a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system. It says, “While President Biden can implement significant parts of this strategy within his executive authority, Congress must also act.” But it doesn’t reflect much effort to make the plan acceptable to the Republicans — and Republican support is needed to pass the necessary legislation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden border policies rebuild that wall

President Biden is building his own kind of border wall. Why it matters: By maintaining a Trump-era policy allowing border agents to kick asylum seekers back to Mexico — and now allowing some migrant families to face detention and fast-track deportations — a Democrat who promised a more humane immigration approach is taking some tough stances.
ImmigrationWashington Post

How Democrats can protect the immigrants on the pandemic’s front lines

Janet Murguía is president and chief executive of UnidosUS. William Kristol is director of Defending Democracy Together. Since covid-19 hit the United States, an estimated 5.2 million undocumented immigrants have worked as essential workers — including 400,000 agricultural workers; 400,000 cleaning staff; 300,000 packers, stockers and shippers of essential goods; and 100,000 home health and personal care aides. About 29,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — immigrants brought to the United States without papers as children — have been working on the front lines as physicians, residents, nurses, paramedics or medical students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy