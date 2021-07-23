Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Edwards vs. Morrissey hardcore match set for Impact Homecoming

f4wonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Slammiversary rematch, Eddie Edwards will battle W. Morrissey in a hardcore rules match at next Saturday's Homecoming on Impact Plus. Edwards cut a promo on Morrissey Thursday and was upset about how Morrissey picked up the win. He then challenged him to a fight in the parking lot and the two had a weapons-laden brawl that included garbage cans, traffic cones and a cooler. Edwards eventually ran him off with kendo sticks.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Television And IMPACT Homecoming Spoilers (Taped On 7/18)

IMPACT Wrestling held night one of its television tapings on July 18 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Upcoming episodes of IMPACT Wrestling and part of IMPACT Homecoming, which is scheduled for July 31, were taped. You can view full spoilers (courtesy of ImpactAsylum) below. IMPACT Wrestling Television And IMPACT...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Homecoming Live Coverage and Results 7.31.21

Tonight the men and women of IMPACT are going to the Homecoming Dance. Who will be crowned King and Queen? The Heart and Soul stands up to The Bully. Plus a champion puts his title on the line against a Taurus. Results:. Winners and advancing to the semifinals: Decay via...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEringsidenews.com

Ric Flair’s First Remarks After WWE Release

Ric Flair wasn’t happy in WWE, and he had a lot to say about their creative decisions. This was a topic of conversation when he asked Vince McMahon to let him out of his deal, a request which McMahon granted. The Nature Boy is 72-years-old, and he’s doing just fine....
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuting In AEW With Big Name?

The wrestling world has stunned after the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released. AEW has been bringing in talents who have been laid off by WWE. Now, rumor states that he could be going to AEW as well. One of the fans noted that he would be eligible on October 29th to go to AEW as his 90-days non-compete clause ends. Alexa Bliss Reveals ‘Shocking’ Bray Wyatt Message.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Stunned By ‘Medical Emergency’ In Bellator Video

Bellator 263 saw a really scare moment as during the matchup of Gadzhi Rabadanov Vs Daniel Carey, Rabadanov knocked out Carey in violent fashion, hitting many follow-up shots as well. This left Carey unconscious and a stretcher had to be signaled well after refree Frank Trigg has to jump in and get involved. This Bellator fighter death claim was revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEPWMania

New Impact Match Announced For Thursday, Battle Royal Next Week

The August 12 edition of Impact Wrestling will feature a Battle Royal to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger for the Impact World Title. Impact has confirmed that the Battle Royal will air as the main event of the August 12 show. The winner will receive a title shot at the Emergence event later this month, which will air on Impact Plus.
WWEf4wonline.com

Drama King, Missy Hyatt debut at Impact Homecoming

Saturday's Impact Homecoming event saw the surprise debuts of both former WWE talent "Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt and 80s/90s star Missy Hyatt. Rehwoldt, the former Aiden English, debuted as Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's surprise partner for the mixed tag team Homecoming tournament. The pair won the King and Queen honors by defeating Hernandez and Alisha, Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona and then Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in the finals.
WWEf4wonline.com

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes announced for AEW Homecoming

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced for AEW’s Homecoming edition of Dynamite on August 4th, announced during Wednesday's Fyter Fest. The show is set for Jacksonville, Florida's Daily's Place -- the first time they have returned to the arena since last month's farewell show following the pandemic. Black...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jay White & New Matches Announced For Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a few new things for Thursday’s episode. New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will make an appearance to explain his surprise appearance at the end of Slammiversary. Here is the updated card for the show that also features some new matches:. Jay White, Mickie James...
WWE411mania.com

Two Teams Announced For Impact Homecoming Mixed Tag Team Tournament

Two of the teams for this coming weekend’s Impact Homecoming mixed tag tournament have been revealed. Impact announced on Sunday that Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green will be competing as a team in the tournament, as will Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. The show will also feature a hardcore bout between...
WWEf4wonline.com

WALTER vs. Dragunov UK title match set for NXT TakeOver 36

A new date has been set for WALTER and Ilja Dragunov's NXT United Kingdom Championship rematch. WALTER will now defend his NXT UK Championship against Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday, August 22. The match was originally set to headline today's NXT UK episode, but it had to be postponed due to WALTER suffering an injury to his left hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy