Edwards vs. Morrissey hardcore match set for Impact Homecoming
In a Slammiversary rematch, Eddie Edwards will battle W. Morrissey in a hardcore rules match at next Saturday's Homecoming on Impact Plus. Edwards cut a promo on Morrissey Thursday and was upset about how Morrissey picked up the win. He then challenged him to a fight in the parking lot and the two had a weapons-laden brawl that included garbage cans, traffic cones and a cooler. Edwards eventually ran him off with kendo sticks.www.f4wonline.com
