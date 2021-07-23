Ellis' two-run homer lifts Outlaws past Bombers

SEDALIA, Mo. — Ethan Ellis delivered perhaps the biggest hit of the Joplin Outlaws’ season.

Moments after Caleb Feuerstake tied the game with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, Ellis came through with a two-run home run to give the Outlaws a 6-4 victory over the Sedalia Bombers on Thursday night at Liberty Park Stadium.

Jake Algee tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to notch his third save of the summer as Joplin (17-20) put itself in position to host a playoff game next week.

With Nevada’s season ending early because of COVID-19, the Outlaws are in second place in the South Division standings, four percentage points ahead of the Jefferson City Renegades (15-18). The Outlaws and Renegades play at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City, and Joplin needs to win one game to secure the No. 2 seed and play host to Jefferson City in a playoff opener on Monday night at 7.

However, a Jefferson City sweep would put the Renegades at home Monday night against Joplin.

The Outlaws drew first blood in the contest against the South Division champion Bombers (20-17), scoring two runs in the third. Drake Angeron got Joplin on the board with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

Brandon Stahlman trimmed Sedalia’s deficit in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Then one inning later, the Outlaws reclaimed a two-run lead when Logan Cline collected an RBI single to make the score 3-1.

But the Bombers took a 4-3 lead with a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Parker Serio started the rally for Sedalia with a solo home run in the seventh while Jacob McWhirter added a two-run shot in the eighth.

John Kea was the starter for Joplin. He went 6 1/3 innings while scattering two runs on five hits to go with five strikeouts and four walks. Justin Schrader (1-2) picked up the victory after allowing two runs on one hit through 1 2/3 innings. Schrader entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and struck out two batters to extinguish the threat.

The Outlaws totaled 12 hits, led by Feuerstake’s three. Angeron and Ellis collected two hits apiece.

Daniel Juarez (0-1) suffered the loss for the Bombers. Stahlman had a team-high two hits for Sedalia.

