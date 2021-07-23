Federal Legislation To Reform Disaster Recovery Proposed
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says legislation is being introduced that would improve long-term housing for disaster-struck areas. (BIVN) – U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) says that bipartisan legislation is being introduced at the federal level that would improve disaster recovery. Since the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the Lower East Rift Zone, Hawaiʻi County has been immersed in the bureaucracy federal disaster recovery assistance.www.bigislandvideonews.com
