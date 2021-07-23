Cancel
Congress & Courts

Federal Legislation To Reform Disaster Recovery Proposed

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says legislation is being introduced that would improve long-term housing for disaster-struck areas. (BIVN) – U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) says that bipartisan legislation is being introduced at the federal level that would improve disaster recovery. Since the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the Lower East Rift Zone, Hawaiʻi County has been immersed in the bureaucracy federal disaster recovery assistance.

