Junior Golden Bull and Prospect Award Winners Announced at the 2021 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outstanding Hereford youth were recognized for their achievements during the 2021 VitaFerm®Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Kansas City, Mo., on July 8. The National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) and National Hereford Women work together to offer educational programs and contests for Hereford youth each year. The prospect and golden bull award program recognizes junior members for their involvement in the Hereford and agriculture industry as well as their communities. Prospect awards are given to the top students in third through eighth grades and the junior golden bull awards recognize the highest achieving students in ninth through 12th grades.
