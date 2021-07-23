Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 22:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Runoff from previous storms may also continue. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton.alerts.weather.gov
