Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 22:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Runoff from previous storms may also continue. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Blackwater, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, San Tan Valley, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport and Sacaton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Sun Lakes, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
City
Sacaton, AZ
City
Chandler Heights, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Arizona City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Advisory#Doppler#Toltec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy