NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the entire reason the horse track casino measure passed. It just seems odd that we would have to put up a carrot to get this War Horse to come take our gambling and entertainment money. They are coming here to Norfolk one way or another.