Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mitchell wins Executive of the Year

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Gamblers head man will have some new hardware to place on his mantle. Gamblers president Jeff Mitchell was named the 2021 Dave Tyler USHL Executive of the Year. Mitchell won the award in his first season after being promoted to the President position. Prior to his tenure as president, Mitchell served as the Director of Business and Promotions since the 2008-2009 season. In his time with the Gamblers organization, Mitchell has been a part of two Clark Cup victories and three Anderson Cup titles. Mitchell also served on search committees that found head championship head coaches and general managers in Jon Cooper and Derek Lalonde, both of which have won Stanley Cups. He was also on the committees that found Eric Rud and current leader Pat Mikesch. Business accomplishments include consistently being near the top of the league in attendance and growing corporate sponsorships.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Green Bay Gamblers#Clark Cup#Ushl#Usa Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Former Bearcat injured during Olympic volleyball match

TOKYO, Tokyo — Former University of Cincinnati volleyball player and Olympic standout Jordan Thompson exited Team USA's match late Friday due to an injury. Thompson rolled her ankle as the team took on the athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee. During the second set, the former Bearcats athlete jumped for...
NBAchatsports.com

Donovan Mitchell continues ascent in 4th year

Every season, Donovan Mitchell ups the ante. And this year was no different. The former Louisville Cardinal proved Utah’s offensive leader, averaging a career-high 26.4 points per game on career-best shooting (52.0% effective field goal percentage and 38.6% from three). In March against Boston, Mitchell scored his 6,000th point in a Jazz uniform. He became the fastest to reach 6k in franchise history (262 games).
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Mitchell "franzia" Halverson Wins 2021 WSOP $600 NLH 6-Max Championship ($84,057)

On Thursday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online continued with Event #30: $600 NLH 6-Max Championship, which attracted 523 players who rebought 260 times. The 783-entry field resulted in a $422,820 prize pool and after more than 10 hours of play, it was Mitchell "franzia" Halverson claiming the bracelet and $84,057 top prize.
NHLNBC Sports

What Alex Ovechkin’s new contract means for Gretzky chase

Just as one debate over Alex Ovechkin is ending, it’s time for another to kick into full swing. After more than a year of contract speculation, Ovechkin and the Capitals agreed to a five-year extension Tuesday that will keep Ovechkin in Washington through the end of the 2025-26 season. Now,...
High Schoolgallupsun.com

McBroom wins Coach of the Year

Gallup High’s Todd McBroom has been named the Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. He received the honor from his peers. Image Credit: Courtesy Gallup High School.
NHLUSA Hockey

Familiar USA Hockey Surnames Take to the Ice For Hlinka Cup

Sons of Derek Plante, Cory Laylin and Mike Knuble will play in Under-18 tournament. The way Derek Plante’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup players towered over Zam Plante, they might as well have been established pros. A 10U and 12U circa 2013 to 2015, Derek’s firstborn of three hockey-playing sons could easily...
SoccerGriffin Daily News

Hammock wins Coach of the Year

St. George’s Episcopal School’s Greg Hammock was recognized on July 14 at the GISA Coaches Association Awards Banquet for winning the 2021 Coach of the Year for Class A Girls Soccer. The team had a 10-1-1 record, went undefeated in region play, and won the GISA A state championship for...
NHLBadger Herald

Men’s Hockey: Columbus Blue Jackets draft incoming UW freshman Corson Ceulemans

Meet Corson Ceulemans, a former standout for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, a current Wisconsin Badger and a future Columbus Blue Jacket. The Blue Jackets selected the six-foot-two, 201-pound defenseman as the 25th overall pick of the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft this past Friday. He became the University of Wisconsin’s seventh first-round pick in the last six years and the program’s 17th first-rounder overall.
Hermantown, MNDuluth News Tribune

UMD men’s hockey: Hermantown’s Zam Plante wastes no time committing to play for Bulldogs, father

Hermantown’s Zam Plante will not only follow in his father’s footsteps, but he’ll be playing for him someday soon at Minnesota Duluth. Zam, who turns 17 later this month, announced his verbal commitment to the Bulldogs on Sunday morning via Twitter from Europe, where he is playing for the U.S. Under-18 Select Team at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.
NHLcoloradoeagles.com

Eagles Re-Sign Defenseman Miles Gendron

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Miles Gendron to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Gendron split the 2020-21 season between the Eagles and the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, posting two goals and one assist in 15 games with Colorado and seven goals and eight assists in 46 contests with Utah.
NHLchatsports.com

Martin Laperrière added to Laval Rocket coaching staff

The Laval Rocket announced that Martin Laperrière has been added to Jean-Francois Houle’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. Laperrière, 46, has 16 years of QMJHL coaching experience, most recently as an associate coach with the Quebec Remparts. He also coached with Hockey Canada at the U17 championships, the U18 AAA level, as well as the Canada Winter Games.
NHLDenver Post

Avalanche adds defenseman Ryan Murray in free agency

The Avalanche on Monday agreed to a one-year contract with Ryan Murray, the first defenseman selected in the 2012 NHL draft (second overall). Murray, 27, will make $2 million, per a league source. Murray, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, played last season with the New Jersey Devils, after playing his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy