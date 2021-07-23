Mitchell wins Executive of the Year

The Green Bay Gamblers head man will have some new hardware to place on his mantle. Gamblers president Jeff Mitchell was named the 2021 Dave Tyler USHL Executive of the Year. Mitchell won the award in his first season after being promoted to the President position. Prior to his tenure as president, Mitchell served as the Director of Business and Promotions since the 2008-2009 season. In his time with the Gamblers organization, Mitchell has been a part of two Clark Cup victories and three Anderson Cup titles. Mitchell also served on search committees that found head championship head coaches and general managers in Jon Cooper and Derek Lalonde, both of which have won Stanley Cups. He was also on the committees that found Eric Rud and current leader Pat Mikesch. Business accomplishments include consistently being near the top of the league in attendance and growing corporate sponsorships.