Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

To the person who borrowed the old, white Nishiki from

Mountain Mail
 11 days ago

To the person who borrowed the old, white Nishiki from The Mountain Mail south side door on June 30: Greetings: The bike you now have is 32 years young. As bikes go, it leaves something to be desired, as in no shocks; old, hard-to-work shifters; and only 15 speeds. But you've probably figured this out by now. Tires are fairly new and likely worth more than the rest of the bike. The chain needs to be replaced, but if you put a dash of White Lightning on it, it will probably go for several more weeks or months, depending on use. Be advised, the large nuts holding the front wheel fork to the frame like to come loose no matter how much you tighten them. the bike is something we've had in the family. Got it just before our oldest granddaughter was born, in1989, so it carries some sentimental value. If you're done with it, please return it- with or without the tires- to where you found it, or call 719-221-1933 and we'll pick it up. Thanks.

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nishiki#White Lightning#Mountain Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
Salida, COMountain Mail

To the person who broke into at least 2 cars

To the person who broke into at least 2 cars across from the Upper Room Church of God in Salida the night of July 27: May I have my prescription glasses back please? They are of no use to you. Feel free to put them in the mail box at 1147 I Street. You can do this in the dead of night since you seem to be out roaming around then. I hope you are enjoying the rest of the things you stole.
CoronavirusPosted by
Daily Mail

Wealthy businesswoman, 66, who drove off when she reversed her Mercedes into an Audi outside shop is cleared after saying she was 'stressed' over her bad parking and shielding during pandemic

A wealthy businesswoman accused of fleeing the scene of a car prang has been cleared after arguing she was flustered after shielding from Covid and her bungling attempts to park her Mercedes convertible to go on a shopping trip. Andrea Francis, 66, accidentally scraped a stationary Audi as she unsuccessfully...
TrafficPosted by
Motorious

Fatal Corvette Crash Carries Heavy Burden

Back on July 22, 2017 Norman David Martin was having the time of his life while driving his black convertible 2014 Chevy Corvette through Irvine, California. He’d been out drinking with two friends, yet he was still behind the wheel, blasting down surface streets at speeds up to 138 mph. Both of his friends were riding in the sports car with him, even though it only had two seats. In a flash, Martin wrecked out at an intersection and both his friends were killed. Now he’s facing two counts of murder.
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Family Seeks Answers After Loved One Dies in Englewood Crash

A family is dealing with unimaginable grief after their loved one, a 23-year-old mother, died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. At approximately 10:40 p.m., Raven Holliday and two other women were riding in a black Nissan SUV when it collided with a white Kia at the intersection of West 73rd Street and South Racine Avenue.
Accidentsaudacy.com

Pickup truck sinks on live TV while attempting to launch boat into lake

The only thing worse than being embarrassed in public, is having that embarrassing moment caught on live TV. That’s exactly what happened to one man recently, as his attempt to launch his boat into a lake ended with his car in the water as well. As seen in the now viral clip, the man’s truck quickly sank after sliding into the water from the loading dock.
Silver Springs, FLocala-news.com

Silver Springs is not a good investment for a family water park

No one wants to see motels by the hour, homeless people pushing shopping carts, begging for money, and needles everywhere. Another Wild Waters? No way. A major clean up is needed as the motels are all big problems. Not to mention the run down RV parks around Silver Springs. It’s not really a good investment for a family water park.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Letter: Reflections of and Old White Guy

Submitted by Blake Surina. I look like an old white guy. Or worse. As one friend described me to a human resources representative seeking a reference, “I confirmed for her that you were a ginormous man with a patched eye and grizzled hooked arm. A gravel-toned, furrow-browed, spinner of marvelous adventures. He’s been known to gash a listener or two, as the hook flails about describing his 4th world deeds and adventures.” Most people that know me would say, “Yeah… that sounds about right.”
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

The incident took place during the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre 93 & Pre 03 Touring Car race, when two drivers made contact along the start-finish straight during the opening laps. One car was sent into the barrier on the outside of the circuit where it was launched into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy