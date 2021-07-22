To the person who borrowed the old, white Nishiki from The Mountain Mail south side door on June 30: Greetings: The bike you now have is 32 years young. As bikes go, it leaves something to be desired, as in no shocks; old, hard-to-work shifters; and only 15 speeds. But you've probably figured this out by now. Tires are fairly new and likely worth more than the rest of the bike. The chain needs to be replaced, but if you put a dash of White Lightning on it, it will probably go for several more weeks or months, depending on use. Be advised, the large nuts holding the front wheel fork to the frame like to come loose no matter how much you tighten them. the bike is something we've had in the family. Got it just before our oldest granddaughter was born, in1989, so it carries some sentimental value. If you're done with it, please return it- with or without the tires- to where you found it, or call 719-221-1933 and we'll pick it up. Thanks.