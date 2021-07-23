QB Tommy Stevens reportedly trying out for Packers as a tight end

Tommy Stevens is the latest player to try to switch to tight end. Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Yet another player is attempting a position change to tight end. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that quarterback Tommy Stevens is auditioning for the Packers next week as a tight end. Defensive back Rashard Robinson and nose tackle Sterling Johnson will also be working out for the team.

Stevens was in and out of the lineup during his time at Penn State and Mississippi State, but he showed promise both with his arm and on the ground. Thanks to that potential, he was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2020 draft…but the team chose the prospect as a tight end. So, while we’ve seen the likes of Tim Tebow and Jordan Matthews attempt their own changes to tight end, Stevens already has a bit of experience at the position.

Stevens didn’t end up making the Saints’ active roster, but he did stick around their practice squad for most of the campaign. He later caught on with the Panthers (as a quarterback), and he ended up making his NFL debut in Carolina’s Week 17 loss to the Saints. Stevens got four carries in that game for 24 rushing yards.

If the 24-year-old gets a deal, he’ll still have an uphill battle to make the Packers roster. The top of the team’s depth chart features Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Jace Sternberger, meaning Stevens would be competing with the likes of Josiah Deguara, Isaac Nauta, Dominique Dafney and Bronson Kaufusi for a final roster spot.

Robinson, a former fourth-round pick, has seen time in 42 games across five seasons in the NFL. After spending his first two seasons split between the 49ers and Jets, the defensive back ended up sitting out the 2019 season thanks (in part) to a 10-game suspension. The 25-year-old caught on with the Cowboys in 2020, seeing time in four games (three starts) and finishing with 20 tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Johnson went undrafted in 2020. He spent time with the Jets and Steelers over the past year-plus.