Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Karl and Chris start the match off by running the ropes until Chris dropkicks Karl for two before Doc comes in and hits a delayed suplex before TGB isolate Chris until he comes back with a diving cross body and gets the hot tag to Jay who rocks Karl with strikes and hits a snap DDT to both Karl and Doc. Jay then knocks Doc off of the apron before Chris hits Karl with a TKO for a near fall before TGB take out Jay and pin Chris with the Magic Killer for the pin and the win.