4 Video Game Sequels That Did Not Need to Happen

We’ve seen the tradition for years. A kid at a baseball game, glove in hand, runs straight toward the foul ball or home run only for a 40-year-old man to cut them off, keep the ball for himself, and celebrate like he’s Derek Jeter incarnate. Suddenly, a sweet reminder of how fun the sport can be is, once again, outshined by people who don’t see the ball for what it is. They see dollar signs, a story to tell their friends and a sense of accomplishment for ruining a 10-year-old’s day. There’s nothing legally, even morally wrong with it, but it always strikes the wrong way, nonetheless. Perhaps, it’s because we live in a world where this mindset has sucked the fun out of every hobby — namely, video games.