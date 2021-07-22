Cancel
Video Games

4 Video Game Sequels That Did Not Need to Happen

By Sterling Silver
Twinfinite
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes down to it, a lot of video game sequels these days fail because they either deviate too much from what made the original work, or they fail to innovate enough to make a sequel even feel necessary, often leading them to feel stale and uninspired. Some sequels...

twinfinite.net

Technology
Video Games
Video GamesNPR

Video Gaming The System

A few years ago, something strange started to happen in a video game called Old School RuneScape. Suddenly there were lots of new players in the game, and they were all behaving in pretty much the same way. They were there for hours on end, performing the same tasks over and over again. Killing green dragons, and harvesting gold, killing more green dragons and harvesting gold.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Debating Difficulty in Video Games

Video games are always about progression, and one of the major forms of that is with increasing the difficulty throughout a title. The difficulty curve of a game is a hard concept to do right and one that requires more thought than just making everything easier or harder, and with the recent debates continuing about the difficulty in games, it’s time to have a little talk.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Creepy Concept Art For Cancelled The Thing Video Game Sequel Surfaces

John Carpenter’s 1982 shapeshifting sci-fi horror classic The Thing is an absolutely legendary film that went on to spawn a number of multi-media projects, including a pretty underrated third-person shooter title back in 2002. A sequel for the PS2 and OG Xbox era title was given the greenlight, but due to financial complications, the studio Computer Artworks was shuttered which ultimately led to the video game sequel getting canned.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

What Happens When You Overplay a Game?

Do you ever look at your gaming library and just can’t bring yourself to pick up your favorite game one more time? Maybe it’s simply too long, or maybe it doesn’t have that special spark it once did when you cue it up. I had that moment with The Witcher 3.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Games Within Games - The Best Video Games In Other Video Games

Like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel. Not long after the arrival of polygons on the video gaming scene, many developers began placing 'Easter Eggs' in their big 3D games that contained references to their older 2D work and even included entire games on occasion.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Lost Judgment Sequel Game's Video Previews Mechanics

Game launches worldwide for PS5, Xbox X|S, PS4, Xbox One on September 24. Sega began streaming a gameplay trailer for Lost Judgment (Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku), a sequel of the Yakuza spinoff game Judgment (Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon), on Thursday. The video previews the game's various new mechanics, mini-games, and activities.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Please, Let Video Games be Video Games Again

We’ve seen the tradition for years. A kid at a baseball game, glove in hand, runs straight toward the foul ball or home run only for a 40-year-old man to cut them off, keep the ball for himself, and celebrate like he’s Derek Jeter incarnate. Suddenly, a sweet reminder of how fun the sport can be is, once again, outshined by people who don’t see the ball for what it is. They see dollar signs, a story to tell their friends and a sense of accomplishment for ruining a 10-year-old’s day. There’s nothing legally, even morally wrong with it, but it always strikes the wrong way, nonetheless. Perhaps, it’s because we live in a world where this mindset has sucked the fun out of every hobby — namely, video games.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Vintage Video Game Magazines

As nostalgia returns in full force, the Video Game History Foundation offers consumers exclusive access to vintage video game magazines that transports them back to bygone days. The products are packaged on a monthly subscription basis in the form of a Mystery Box. Each box contains a random vintage video game magazine ranging in date from 1981 to 2010.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Sordid Cinema Podcast #589: A Quiet Place: Part II Feels More Like A Video Game Sequel

New movie! Remember new movies? Those still come out on occasion. Simon decided it was time to treat the Sordid Cinema audience to something a little more contemporary than usual, so it’s time to dissect John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II, which swaps out Office Jim in favor of a very haunted Cillian Murphy. We take this as an opportunity to look at the Quiet Place Cinematic Universe and ponder its future as one of the few major movie series (soon to have its own spinoff!) to not be based on pre-existing intellectual property. Also discussed: the influence of video games, the blessing of short runtimes, and the enduring appeal of family stories set in apocalyptic hellscapes.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Will run on your computer. This official benchmark software uses actual maps and playable characters to assign a score to your PC and rate its performance. A character creation tool is also included, allowing you to view a playable character as they will appear in-game. Genre: RPG. File size: 2266.2...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Best Video Games of 2021… So Far

As far as years go, 2021 is undoubtedly better than *shudder* 2020. We’re allowed outside, for one, and things are generally looking less apocalyptic these days. 2021 in video games has been somewhat underwhelming though. After all, by this time last year we already had Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and The Last of Us 2.
NFLpushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for August and September 2021

The year is moving right along, and we're starting to get out of the comparatively quiet summer months and into a busier release schedule. From August onwards, PlayStation 5 and PS4 games are going to start coming thick and fast, and there's plenty to be excited about over the next few weeks. Let's go through the next couple of months and see what's coming to store shelves.
Video Gamespsu.com

All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.

