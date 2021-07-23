Cancel
Baseball

BC-Transactions,Writethru

Hastings Tribune
 11 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with SS Marcelo Mayer and 2B Tyler McDonough to minor league contracts. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled...

Franchy Cordero
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
Tampa Bay Rays
San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining the Return for Tyler Anderson

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two player package. So what does the return look like and what kind of prospects did the Bucs get?. Just a few minutes before the clock struck midnight on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two prospect package. The trade marks the third notable move Ben Cherington has made as we approach the trade deadline. So what kind of players did the Pirates receive from Seattle?
FanSided

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

New York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.
Thursday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Guitierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Fulmer to Toledo on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B...
TRANSACTIONS WEDNESDAY’S MOVES

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled CF Ryan McKenna and LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RF Anthony Santander and LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Matt Manning from Toledo. Released RF Nomar Mazara. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Joey […]
Saturday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk (Triple-A East). ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 3Bs James Triantos and B.J. Murray...
Potential Seattle Mariners Trade Partner: Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 9: Charlie Culberson #2 of the Texas Rangers and teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa #9 celebrate Culberson's solo home run against the Seattle Mariners. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) The Seattle Mariners just won their 50th game of the season, as they won yet another series against a...
Report: Rays discussed Bryant-Kiermaier, Glasnow-Kimbrel trades

The Tampa Bay Rays were ready to potentially trade two of their best-known players as part of a pair of major deals before last week's deadline. Tampa Bay was willing to part with ace Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in separate deals for Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Reuters

Jonah Heim smacks 2 homers as Rangers edge Mariners

Jonah Heim hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, as the Texas Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Heim’s second homer led off the 10th against Mariners right-hander Diego Castillo (2-5), who was seeking his first save...
MLB Week 18 Hitting Waiver Wire: Dual-Eligibility Catchers Galore

The first of two dual-eligibility catchers in this week’s post is the red-hot Daulton Varsho. The University of Wisconsin product is just 25 years old and has a mere 247 plate appearances under his belt at the major league level across 2020 and 2021. Last year he finished with a slash line of .188/.287/.366 in 115 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks. Needless to say, he didn’t turn any heads. His call up earlier in the season wasn’t great either, as he slashed .171/.227/.244 in 44 plate appearances mostly in the month of May. Most recently, however, Varsho has 88 plate appearances since returning to the majors on June 20th and has slash line of .222/364/.458 with 13 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and an 18-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his last 36 plate appearances, Varsho has a .379/.500/.862 slash line with 10 runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, and a 6-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As you can see, he’s been trending in the right direction and most of his production since returning to the majors this season has been quite recent. While Carson Kelly may return soon, he’s had issues of his own and Varsho has been too hot to leave out of the lineup. Considering he can also play in the outfield (in real life and in fantasy), his versatility and recent production make him a must-add.
The Associated Press

Wacha expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (56-50, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-42, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -162, Mariners +142; over/under is 8...
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Next Step in the Rebuild

Now that the busiest month of the Pittsburgh Pirates rebuild is over, what do they do next in their build up to contention?. The Pittsburgh Pirates just had one of the biggest and most important months for their rebuild. They capped off a fantastic draft while trading away pieces that brought in young players who have the potential to be important pieces to their long term team. With the draft and deadline behind us, the Pirates now have arguably the best farm system in all of baseball and at least top 3.
MLB Best Bets for August 1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It's Sunday, which means we're gifted with a long, jam-packed day of...
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

Now that we're finally beyond the trade deadline frenzy, the focus is mainly on the players who have changed teams. However, those in leagues with liberal pitcher streaming know to take advantage of lineups that have weakened in the aftermath of all those swaps. The best examples are the Cubs, Marlins, Nationals, Twins and Pirates. The Rangers, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Orioles all also remain susceptible, as do the Rockies when they're on the road.

