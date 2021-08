Since Greg Schiano’s first tenure on the Banks, there have been both average and good recruiting classes. There have been near misses and some spectacular misses such as Saquon Barkley as well as Dwayne Haskins and Rashan Gary to mention just a few. But the 2022 class is taking Rutgers recruiting to a whole new level. The best recruiting class in Rutgers history from a rankings perspective was the 2012 class, which finished 23rd nationally. As it currently stands, Rutgers’ 2022 recruiting class is ranked 14th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten per the 247Sports composite rankings.