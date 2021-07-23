Cancel
Braves beat Phillies 7-2, climb back into NL East race

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Thursday night to inch closer in the NL East race.

Charlie Morton (9-4) allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start.

With the victory, the Braves — winners of the last three NL East titles — closed within four games of the idle New York Mets and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48.

Atlanta did most of its offensive damage against Phillies starter Matt Moore, who allowed six earned runs in six innings.

Morton cruised for most of the night before stumbling a bit in the seventh when Didi Gregorius hit a leadoff triple and Odubel Herrera followed with an RBI double. Luke Jackson replaced Morton and got two outs before allowing Jean Segura’s RBI single.

The Braves added a run in the ninth when Austin Riley drew a bases-loaded walk off Mauricio Llovera.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and St. Louis beat Chicago.

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48.

Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.

Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save.

Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.

Jake Marisnick hit a two-run double to right-center field in the fourth inning for the Cubs.

TIGERS 7, RANGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Detroit extended its winning streak to a season-best seven games with a four-game sweep of Texas.

Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers.

Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers.

Kyle Funkhouser (4-0) gave up one run in two innings. Starter Tyler Alexander allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-10) surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits in four innings.

