Waltraud Hanson

Waltraud (Val) Hanson, 79 of New Braunfels Texas passed away peacefully at Oak Tree Assisted Living on Friday, July 9, 2021. Val was raised by her mother, Helene Schaefer as her father preceded her in death, He was killed during World War II in Russia in 1944. She was raised in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany and met her husband Dale Hanson in February of 1962 at a German Festival. They were later married in Richmond Hill, New York on October 10, 1964. Dale preceded her in death on July 24, 1979. Her Mother Helene Schaefer passed away in Germany, December 1993.