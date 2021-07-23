Post 216 wraps up regular season, heads into playoffs

In the sport of baseball, sometimes the hits just don’t fall. The Princeton Post 216 Legion Baseball team was reminded of that the hard way during the Princeton Legion Baseball Tournament as the team was only able to score five runs in three games, falling to Elk River, 4-1, defeating Spring Lake Park, 3-1 before closing with a 5-1 loss against Marshall in the Consolation Championship game over the weekend at Solheim Field in Princeton.