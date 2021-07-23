NHSFR Day 5 observations: Here's one way to keep cool at the finals

There's one way to stay in the shade at the National High School Finals Rodeo. That observation and more from the Journal Star's Luke Mullin. Beating the heat: While most of the rodeo events at the National High School Finals Rodeo take place at the outdoor grandstand at Lancaster Event Center, reined cow horse has the advantage of occurring in an inside pavilion. While the early afternoon sun started to beat down on outdoor competitors, shade covered the event floor and overhead fans helped move cool air throughout the pavilion.