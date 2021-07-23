Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

NHSFR Day 5 observations: Here's one way to keep cool at the finals

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's one way to stay in the shade at the National High School Finals Rodeo. That observation and more from the Journal Star's Luke Mullin. Beating the heat: While most of the rodeo events at the National High School Finals Rodeo take place at the outdoor grandstand at Lancaster Event Center, reined cow horse has the advantage of occurring in an inside pavilion. While the early afternoon sun started to beat down on outdoor competitors, shade covered the event floor and overhead fans helped move cool air throughout the pavilion.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day 5#Auction#Horse#The Journal Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Keeping it cool at Mo’s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With temperatures at or near triple digits every day this week, people are looking to cool down however they can. That means it’s the busiest time of the year for Mo’s Snow Shack in Bismarck. “For us, it means a lot of business, definitely. A lot...
Wake County, NCcarymagazine.com

5 Ways to Keep Cool This Summer

Staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen are key to surviving long summer days, but we think beating the heat can be a little more fun. From spraygrounds and museum exhibitions to stand up paddle board yoga (you read that right — paddle board yoga), there are plenty of entertaining, budget-friendly ways to keep cool this season.
Petswspa.com

Keeping Pets Cool

It’s summer time and it’s hot. How do you keep your pets cool over the summer? This morning, we have Robin and Summer here from Paisley Paw with some ideas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy