It was a quiet month of July for Oklahoma State football recruiting as the Cowboys picked up just one new commitment in the 2022 class during the first week. The momentum from official visits and several key pledges in June has since cooled off as the Pokes enter the final few months of the cycle. Back in the spring, during the early portions of the cycle for the 2022 class, Oklahoma State had a top-10 class nationally thanks in part to a strong push in February with five new commitments. Now, as the rest of the schools across country continue to add to their respective classes, the Cowboys still rank just inside the top 30.