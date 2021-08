Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. West Virginia football senior running back Leddie Brown has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is awarded to the top college running back in the nation. Heading into the 2021 season, Brown was named to the All-Big 12 preseason second team by Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, and Phil Steele’s Magazine. In 2020, he was an All-Big 12 First-Team selection and hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career.