Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, WI

'Butters' tears it up in travel baseball

By JIM FRANZ Co-Sports Editor
Beloit Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT—Richard “Butters” Carlson stands out on a baseball diamond and not just because he towers over many of the other 12-year-olds. “People who come to see us play notice how big he is and that might take the attention away from how unbelievable a ballplayer he is,” Carlson’s coach, Joe Bennie, says. “The thing I like most about him is that he is such an incredible competitor. You can’t teach that. He’s not great because he’s a big kid. He’s great because he has awesome ability and drive. His potential is limitless.

www.beloitdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Beloit, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Beloit, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Baseball Diamond#B45 Academy Michigan#South Beloit High School#Rock Valley College#Usa Baseball#Midwest#12u
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Travel
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy