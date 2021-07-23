Unemployment rates edge up in June

Unemployment rates increased in communities and counties in June, but still are lower that a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was having a severe impact on the economy. Beloit’s unemployment rate was 7.7% in June, up from 6.8% in May, but down from 10.7% in June of 2020. Beloit’s rate was only lower than that of Milwaukee, which had a jobless rat of 8% in June, up from 7.1% in May. Racine had the same rate as Beloit, 7.7% in June, up from 6.9% in May.