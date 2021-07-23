Cancel
Agriculture

Drought forces North America farmers to turn food crops to hay

By Michael Hirtzer, Marcy Nicholson, Brian K. Sullivan, Bloomberg News
tribuneledgernews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar next week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.

Minnesota StateFillmore County Journal

USDA offers disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

ST. PAUL, MN, July 26, 2021 – Minnesota agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center. to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soil Health: Dig a Little, Learn a Lot – DTN

One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko’s farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos’ cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau launches statewide sustainability series

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is inviting farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: A State Sustainability Series.” This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices. “Farm Bureau is a unique organization because...
Agricultureresilience.org

Food and farming reads of 2021

We share some of the most interesting reads from the past year, on everything from toxic weedkillers to bringing back beavers. Toxic legacy: How the weedkiller glyphosate is destroying our health and the environment. Stephanie Seneff. Stephanie Seneff is an MIT scientist who has now dedicated her life to debunking...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Sustainable soybean exports hit milestone

The United States Soybean Export Council, United Soybean Board and the American Soybean Association announced July 22 that a milestone has been passed: More than 100 million metric tons of U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol verified soy has been exported internationally over the seven years since the protocol was launched in 2014.
EnvironmentThe Poultry Site

Climate change reducing farm profits by 23% in Australia

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences’ (ABARES) latest Insights report examines the effects of recent and possible future changes in climate on the profitability of Australian farms. ABARES Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville said the report provided a detailed picture of the adaptation challenge facing the...
Agriculturemybasin.com

USDA Announces August 2021 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

WASHINGTON, August 2, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for August 2021, which are effective August 2. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.
Agriculturespglobal.com

Bleak crop prospects likely to keep spring wheat supplies tight, prices firm

The prevailing dry and hot weather conditions across top producing countries are limiting the production prospects for spring wheat, raising concerns of tightening global supplies for the high protein-content wheat. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Canada, Russia and the US are the world's...
Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum, Goehring Announce Additional Water Supply Programs to Help Livestock Producers Battling Drought

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring have announced that the State Water Commission has approved two new water supply programs and allocated an additional $2 million to the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program to help farmers and ranchers battling North Dakota’s worst drought conditions in at least 30 years.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA NASS to survey small grain farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 32 states, including South Dakota, for its 2021 small grains County. Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and. production of small grains crops down to the county...
Stillwater, OKwdnonline.com

Lower yields expected for 2021 hay crop

STILLWATER — Cool and wet conditions pushed back much of the state’s hay season this summer, but with clear skies and hot temperatures in the forecast, producers are making hay while the sun shines. Alfalfa, rye, Bermuda and other native prairie grasses are cut for winter livestock forage in Oklahoma,...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Additional pandemic assistance for livestock producers

USDA recently announced a new program to assist selected livestock producers with losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The assistance program is called the “Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program” (PLIP), and is being administered through local Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices. The PLIP program targets swine and poultry producers that were forced to depopulate livestock in 2020 due to disruptions in the meat processing industry that were the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculturetalkbusiness.net

EPA grants ‘crisis exemption’ for rice farmers due to armyworms

The worst outbreak of armyworms in recent memory could cost Arkansas farmers millions of dollars in crop losses, but rice farmers just received a bit of good news. The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday (July 28) granted a crisis exemption enabling growers to use a needed insecticide. Entomologists submitted...
Weston, OREast Oregonian

Ranchers, hay producers hit hard by drought and heat

WESTON — In the foothills of the Blue Mountains, just down the road from Weston, rancher Cheryl Costner has watched as the mountain range land where her cattle feed has grown brittle and dry under the ongoing drought. Ranchers throughout the West with little viable pasture for their livestock are...

