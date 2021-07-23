TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 7 Will Be Closed From Highway 150 To Route VV From 10 p.m. Friday To 5 a.m. Monday Morning
Highway 7 will be closed from Highway 150 to Route VV from 10 p.m. Friday, July 23 to 5 a.m. Monday July 26 for a culvert replacement. There will be a signed detour. Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 7 will go east on Route VV, north on Route E and then west on Highway 150. Motorists travelling southbound on Highway 7 will go east on Highway 150, south on Route E and west on Route VV.lstribune.net
