Mark Bennett: Helping world see, hear once-forgotten 'Summer of Soul'

Jordan Strauss/Invision/APPremiere: Dancers are seen as Questlove performs at the Los Angeles premiere of “Summer of Soul” at The Greek Theatre on July 9. Jordan Strauss

A moment in American social and cultural history remained forgotten for a half-century.

Fortunately, a team of folks were determined to remind the world of what it missed.

The new documentary “Summer of Soul” tells the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of concerts in late June, July and August of 1969 at Mount Morris Park in Harlem, a New York City neighborhood in Upper Manhattan. The six shows drew a combined 300,000 fans, a total approaching the 400,000 people who attended another festival that year — Woodstock.

One became a fabled event that “defined a generation.”

The other — despite its lineup of greats and future stars such as Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Mavis Staples, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The 5th Dimension and more, as well as the Rev. Jesse Jackson — faded into a historical footnote.

Forty hours of film footage captured by then-veteran TV producer Hal Tulchin preserved its scenery and sound. For decades, Tulchin tried unsuccessfully to find a network or studio interested in the film. He died in 2017.

Other producers unearthed the footage recently and enlisted with bandleader, drummer and music historian Amir “Questlove” Thompson, who meticulously trimmed it to a 117-minute documentary that has earned Sundance Film Festival awards and premiered on Hulu.

Thompson, the film’s executive producer and director, told The Associated Press that he was “jaw-dropped” after first seeing the raw footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival, often called the “Black Woodstock.” Thompson took on the project “to tell a story that was almost erased.”

Sullivan native Jacqueline Exline was born 20 years after that festival, but played a small role in the effort to bring its history to the movie screen. Exline served as operations coordinator for Vulcan Productions, a Seattle-based company that produced more than 80 feature films, documentaries, television series and other projects for 23 years, until it shuttered last year amid the pandemic. “Summer of Soul” was among its final film projects, highlighting not only the music but also the political and social upheaval unfolding in 1969.

“Quite frankly, history has whitewashed it out of existence,” Exline said of that year’s Harlem festival. “It’s never really gotten the attention it deserved.” In fact, the film’s full title is “Summer of Soul ... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised.”

Vulcan Productions specialized in bringing overlooked issues and figures to light. Launched by late Microsoft cofounder and billionaire philanthropist Paul Allen, Vulcan Productions was part of his parent firm, Vulcan Inc., which tackled global issues like climate change, conservation and community needs.

At Vulcan Productions, “our expertise was telling stories,” said Exline, who moved to back to Indiana — currently in Terre Haute — to work remotely for another Seattle-based philanthropic entity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She had left the Wabash Valley after graduating from Sullivan High School in 2008, to earn a degree in visual media arts from Emerson College in Boston.

Exline’s contribution to Vulcan’s storytelling process came on its business side. She worked with the Vulcan attorney, general manager and manager on negotiating and executing contracts.

“You make sure everybody gets fed,” as she put it, “while the creative people are focused on the production.”

That duty didn’t yield her a credit on “Summer of Soul,” but Exline did receive credits on others, including “Hunger Ward,” a documentary about the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen. That film earned an Oscar nomination last spring.

For “Hunger Ward,” Exline helped verify that insurance coverage was secured, so a journalist could enter Yemen and gather information for the documentary. Such tasks, along with contract negotiations, motivate her.

“For me, I’m a nerd, and I find that really interesting,” she said, while sipping java at a downtown Terre Haute coffeeshop.

Exline’s role with Vulcan Productions wasn’t her first in the film and entertainment industry. She served as an associate producer for Pietown Productions in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015, when that firm produced reality TV shows such as “House Hunters,” “Joan Knows Best,” “$40 a Day with Rachael Ray,” “Flip or Flop” and others. Exline also worked in production management for Viacom/VHI in New York City in 2012, with the show “Big Morning Buzz Live.”

“People would be going home from the bars at 4 in the morning, when I’d be going to work,” she said.

The shift from reality TV to documentaries involving social and cultural issues, as well as war, was profound. The late Joan Rivers’ show, “Joan Knows Best” was “very slapstick and raunchy,” Exline said, “and then, I was going to this serious content.”

At Vulcan, Exline recalled a producer describing the reaction to first seeing the footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival early in the “Summer of Soul” production. “It was a really emotional moment” for the producer, Exline said. Indeed, Questlove told The AP that his initial intention to focus solely on the music changed in 2020 as the pandemic altered daily life and demonstrations over racial and social injustices filled the streets.

Thus, “Summer of Soul” also explains the unrest and calls for change in America, circa 1969.

“So it’s really a significant film to come out at this time,” Exline said.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.