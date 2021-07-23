Cancel
Nevada State

In Las Vegas visit, Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra claims new federal surge team will meet challenges to vaccinate remaining Nevadans

By Chanel Pulido
thenevadaindependent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a briefing with Gov. Steve Sisolak and public health officials on Thursday in Las Vegas, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said it’s “all hands on deck” as the federal “surge team” continues efforts to get remaining unvaccinated Nevadans vaccinated despite ongoing challenges. Members of...

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 1

Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From last week to...
Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s First-in-the-Nation Vaccination Measures, California Employers Follow Suit

July 31, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Throughout the past week, some of California’s largest employers – both private businesses and local governments – have followed Governor Newsom’s lead in implementing vaccine and testing measures for employees. After California implemented new vaccine verification and testing requirements for state and health care workers on Monday, and with President Biden following suit this past Thursday, employers have implemented similar measures for thousands of employees throughout the state:
U.S. expected to keep border expulsions policy as Delta variant cases surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is expected to delay a partial rollback of a controversial migrant expulsion policy, according to three people familiar with the matter, citing fears related to the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. The administration of President Joe Biden had planned to exempt migrant families...
The Hill

Judge orders Arkansas to resume pandemic unemployment benefits

A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits a month after the state stopped providing the extra relief. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ordering the state to resume its participation if the government will “agree to permit the State to do so.”
Which ZIP codes have highest COVID cases in the Las Vegas Valley?

Since the state reopened businesses in early June, summer surge cases of COVID-19 have been concentrated in the south and northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest data. For example, ZIP code 89148 has had more than 700 cases since June 1. The area is home to the Rhodes...
Las Vegas: MGM CEO Hornbuckle urges employees to get vaccinated

MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle has a message for Las Vegas-based employees: get vaccinated or pay a fee for regular COVID testing. In a July 28 letter to MGM employees, Hornbuckle, citing a mandate issued by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, said MGM Resorts is making masks mandatory in all indoor areas for all guests and visitors at its Las Vegas properties.
I-Team: ‘You will definitely catch COVID,’ Hawaii lieutenant governor says about visiting Las Vegas unvaccinated; these communities advise against travel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Amid an increase in coronavirus cases and no all-encompassing mask mandate, some communities across the country are advising their residents not to travel to Las Vegas unvaccinated. A mask mandate that applies to employees at all businesses in Clark County went into effect Thursday. Last week,...
United Fresh Produce Association and Grower-Shipper Association Discuss HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Farm Worker Vaccination Clinic; Christopher Valadez and Max Cuevas Discuss

SALINAS, CA - Recently, the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, paid a visit to the farm worker vaccination clinic conducted by the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) at the Rodeo Grounds in Salinas, California. The clinic, which is part of an ongoing vaccination effort by both organizations, opened in late February, and has since administered over 40,000 vaccines to farm workers.

