Video Games

Panic’s Playdate Console Announces Pre-Order Date of July 29

By Katherine Long
Paste Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaydate, the new handheld console with a crank, will be available for pre-order starting July 29 at 1 p.m. EST, Panic announced Thursday. The device can be pre-ordered here for $179. The Playdate Cover will also be available to pre-order for $29, as well as a bundle that includes both...

