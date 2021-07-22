Cancel
Litchfield, CT

'Real appetite for fun': Litchfield's first Dog Days of Summer hot dog contest a winner

By Sandra Diamond Fox
Westport News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITCHFIELD — Was it the Famous Hot Dog, the long chili dog with double cheese, the Red Hot dog with sweet red pepper relish and onions, or the New Yorker 10-inch all beef?. Bill Downes, owner of Gooseboro Drive-In on Bantam Road will never know which of his restaurant’s hot dogs is most popular, but he doesn’t mind since he is the town’s first Top Dog in Litchfield’s Dog Days of Summer Hot Dog Contest.

