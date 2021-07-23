Crane House hosts event for young Asian professionals

The Asia Institute gave young Asian professionals an outlet to air their concerns over recent attacks seen across the country on people of Asian decent.

The event at Crane House allowed young professionals to talk about some of those worries, while also discussing other things impacting their community.

Amber Ma with the institute says it wasn't just about the Asian community but those interested in learning more about Asian culture.

"This past year has definitely been hard for myself, and my family, for my community, because with after COVID the uprising of Asian hate, it really hit home," Ma said.

The group focuses on connecting professionals and mentors students in the community with the goal of creating an successful environment that will benefit Louisville.

