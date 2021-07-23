Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Cuba's fight for freedom finds a voice on social media

By July 23, 2021
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new generation is fighting for freedom in Cuba and they're taking to social media to spread their message. NBC News' Morgan Radford talks with "Los Pichy Boys" who are working to make sure voices from Cuba make it out to the wider world.July 23, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

NBC News

NBC News

179K+
Followers
26K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Radford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Internet
Related
KVCR NEWS

Antisemitic Posts Are Rarely Removed By Social Media Companies, A Study Finds

Five major social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, took no action to remove 84% of antisemitic posts, a new report from the Center to Counter Digital Hate (CCDH) found. Despite promising to crack down on antisemitic hate, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and TikTok did not act on these posts...
InternetRolling Stone

4 Ways Social Media Giants Can Address Online Harassment Culture

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Targeted harassment online is becoming all too commonplace in the world of social media. It’s a phenomenon that increasingly bears a resemblance to the bully pit of the schoolyard playground, but with higher stakes than bloody noses and hurt feelings.
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

PHOTOS: Tampa’s Cuba protesters say the struggle for freedom is being exploited by partisanship

Over the last two weekends, Cuba’s “patria y vida” protests have expanded past the Caribbean island and onto streets across the U.S. Cuban voices are being heard loudly in Florida., and in Ybor City last Friday, students and their allies marched from Jose Marti square to Centro Ybor where they rallied to say that their struggle for freedom and self-determination is being exploited by American partisanship.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Interview: Fighting For Freedom With Zuby

During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, countries across the globe cracked down on their populations, forcing them to stay inside their homes and closing down businesses from operating normally. Different countries and political structures reacted to these lockdowns in different ways. Most countries found themselves spiraling into more and more totalitarian rule as the lockdowns persisted. State powers have expanded their grasp and were not letting it go, many times regardless of whether threats were real or perceived.
Internetrestorationnewsmedia.com

Take away government's social media privileges

“Modern technology companies have enabled misinformation to poison our information environment with ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Slanted Cuba coverage echoes media’s failure to expose Soviet atrocities

Don’t be shocked by slanted media coverage of the anti-communism protests in Cuba. The Western liberal media are simply doing what they do best: concealing the crimes of cold-blooded communists. In early July, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to voice their disdain for the political system in their...
POTUSWashington Times

Social media censorship is a potent threat to freedom of speech

On Thursday of last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed that the Biden Administration is actively monitoring Facebook to flag “problematic” posts related to the coronavirus for censorship. “In terms of actions […] that we have taken or we’re working to take, I should say, from the federal...
TechnologyNewsweek

It's Time for ID Verification on Social Media | Opinion

The torrent of racial abuse targeted at England's Black players has led to some—guided by media personality Katie Price—to call for ID verification when using social media. The petition is already on its way to a million signatures, showing that the idea is popular. The U.K. government already rejected the...
AdvocacyFox News

Supporters rally to ask for freedom in Cuba

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Internetspectrumnews1.com

In Focus: New voices on social media engaging audiences

IN FOCUS — The intersection of voters, especially young voters with new media and social media, is changing the way politics happen. Wisconsinites are engaging in politics and with each other in 2021 in many different ways. But can the Badger State still move forward together? Or are platforms like...
Public Safetyazbigmedia.com

52% of doxxing attacks stem from social media fights with strangers

A new study found 21% of the country – 43 million Americans – have been victims of doxxing, making it a top cybersecurity threat Arizona residents must avoid in 2021. More than half of all attacks stem from social media fights with strangers. Doxxing is when sensitive publicly available data...
CW33

Social media not as toxic as we think: Most posts ‘support’ causes rather than ‘oppose’ them, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Social media has a reputation for being quite a toxic place. Surprisingly, though, a new study reports people usually post on platforms like Facebook in support of various topics or people instead of in opposition. To be clear, the support can fall on either side of a particular debate. For example, University of Toronto researchers conclude an individual in support of stricter U.S. gun control is much more likely to post “I support banning guns” as opposed to “I oppose allowing guns.”
Entertainmentdsmmagazine.com

What’s Up On dsm Social Media

Almost 200 attendees helped us celebrate the unveiling of our July/August issue at Exec 1 Aviation on July 1. If you don’t follow us on social media, you’re missing out on a regular feed of restaurant and cultural news, magazine stories, videos, community and dsm happenings, and newsletter pieces. Here’s a roundup of some of our more popular recent posts:
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden should support Cuba's internet freedom

Thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to express their longing for freedom. In response, the communist authoritarian regime has employed a time-honored tactic of tyrants: shutting off access to the outside world. Suspending access to online social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, the government has sought to dilute the protesters of their energy and organization.
Derrick

EDITORIAL: It's time to hasten social media reform

The spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country. Despite clear and compelling evidence that vaccination is effective in fighting the disease and safe for those who take it, about 44% of Americans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated.
NBC News

Teen influencers harness their social media following to save money for college

Young kids and teens with large to mid-sized Instagram followings are using brand deals to stash away money for their education. Some say this teaches valuable skills while critics are concerned about the large digital footprint at such a young age. NBC News' Kalhan Rosenblatt has more details.Aug. 2, 2021.
Interneteducationnext.org

Social Media’s Like Tossing a ’Tween the Keys to a Harley

Not too long ago, I took my first plane flight in more than a year, heading out to Salt Lake City to help launch a new statewide civics push in Utah. It was good to be somewhere different and it was really good to actually engage with a room full of strangers, appreciate how body language and inflection can soften a pointed rejoinder, and just interact with live people rather than pixels.It’s funny how the sights, sounds, and presence of those people can help remind you that they’re real and not just one-dimensional beings against a fake background on a Zoom call or disembodied characters in a social-media post. It can change your behavior, too. I think it’s a whole lot harder for us to rant or work up spittle-flecked rage at people when they’re in front of us. When we see one another and talk to one another, a certain baseline empathy tends to kick in.

Comments / 1

Community Policy