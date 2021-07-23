Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Swift Trail Junction, Frye Mesa Dam, Mount Graham, Fort Grant and Bonita. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

