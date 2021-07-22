Cancel
NFL

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 12 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Sam Hentges from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS...

