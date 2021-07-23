Cancel
Dixie Fire Latest: New evacuation orders around Lake Almanor and Quincy | Maps, evacuations, updates

By Simone Soublet
ABC10
ABC10
 10 days ago

The Dixie Fire has rapidly burned 113,006 acres and is only 18% contained, according to Cal Fire's Thursday evening update.

The fire burned to the west shore of Butt Lake, Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Mike Wink said.  Crews were able to make direct access near the communities of Caribu and around Highway 70.  A spot fire developed west of the community of Twain.  Another blaze, the Fly Fire developed near Huff Mountain, Wink said.

Cal Fire's incident meteorologist said that the days and nights ahead will be very dry.

“I really wish I had better news to tell you, something good to put in the forecast but it looks like we really looking for a very critical next three days coming up," Rutherford said.

Cal Fire Fire Behavior Analyst Chris Waters said the fuels are as dry as they have ever been.

“We are going to continue to put all our resources to bear to get after this fire, but again the fire conditions we are facing are really unprecedented and at a historical level," Waters said.

Fire fighting resources in the air and on the ground have arrived to help fight the fire.    About 4,000 personnel are working the fire, Cal Fire announced.

More than 1,500 structures are threatened by the fire, and so far eight have been destroyed.

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County:

  • West Shore of Lake Almanor from the Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 36 at Highway 89. This includes the communities of Prattville, Big Meadows, and Lake Almanor West along with the Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

  • High Lakes (PLUMAS COUNTY) Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte Plumas County line. Plumas Butte County line east to Twain Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain.

  • Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Rd. at Riverdance, and everything west, to the Butte Plumas County line. This includes Snake Lake, Meadow Valley, Tollgate, Bucks Lake, Bucks Lake Highlands, and all surrounding areas. Caribou Rd. north to the Humbug Rd. and Humboldt Rd. intersection This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir.

  • Greenville and Crescent Mills and Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls, Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls to the Highway 70/89 junction.

  • Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road north to the Highway 70/89 junction and everything on the western side of Highway 70, this includes Butterfly Valley, and Black Haw, due to forward progression and a spot fire made by the Dixie Fire.
  • Everything west of Highway 89/36 junction, west along the south side of Highway 36 to the County Line.
  • Taylorsville, Chandler Rd west to Oakland Camp, Keddie, Old Hwy (WEST), and Round Roundhouse

Residents are being asked to evacuate northbound to Highway 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Highway 89 and Highway 70 to Quincy. Emergency crews are going door-to-door warning residents to get out.

Butte County:

  • Jonesville area
  • Philbrook area
  • High Lakes area

Read more HERE about the intensified evacuation orders in Plumas and Butte Counties (P Zones 1-12).

WATCH : CalFire's Thursday evening briefing :

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation warning

Plumas County:

  • Everything north of Humboldt Road to Highway 36 and west to the county line
  • Stover
  • Chester
  • Peninsula
  • Hamilton Branch
  • East Shore
  • Snake Area
  • Northeast side of Indian Valley
  • Taylorsville
  • Mount Hough

For additional details on Plumas County evacuation warnings for July 22, click HERE .

Butte County:

  • Area to include the Tehama County Line East to Old Loma Road
  • Carpenter Ridge East to Skyway
  • Skyway North from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek
  • All the Fish Creek area within Lassen National Forest area road
  • Pulga and Philbrook Areas East of the West branch of the Feather River
  • West of SR70 North of Magalia
  • Intersection of SR70 at Pulga Rd, and South of the Plumas County Line.
  • Butte Meadows and Inskip areas

Evacuation centers

Road Closures

Plumas County

  • Camp Creek Road
  • State Route 70 at the North junction with State Route 89 Greenville Wye
  • Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Rd (Four Trees)
  • Bucks Lake Rd at River Dance
  • State Route 89 at State Route 36
  • State Route 89 at State Route 147

Butte County

  • SR 70 is closed from 14.3 miles East of the junction of SR 191 (Jarbo Gap at CAL FIRE Station 36
  • Bucks Lake Rd from Riverdance west to Mountain House in Butte County
  • For current State Highway/Route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire , 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

RELATED : Where are wildfires burning in the Golden State?

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

RELATED : Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH MORE: Do paved roads, parking lots and buildings actually lead to higher temperatures?

