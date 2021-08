It looked like we were going to be over, but nope, the Coyotes had one more player they wanted to get, drafting forward Sam Lipkin. A native of Lafayette Hill, PA, Lipkin split last season between the Chicago Steel in the USHL and the New Jersey Rockets in the NCDC. In 30 games with the Steel he had 3 goals and 8 assists, and he had 12 goals and 13 assists in 19 games with the Rockets.