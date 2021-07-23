Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Businesses chip in to buy new box truck for 4RKids

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKzvT_0b5MCMXa00
Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, wipes her eyes as she sits in a new box truck presented to the foundation Thursday , July 22, 2021 . Mitchell was surprised with the truck that was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Tricia Mitchell was blown away when she walked outside the 4RKids Foundation on Thursday evening and removed her blindfold to see a new box truck with a liftgate and a shiny red bow on the windshield.

Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, had no idea that a few businesses had pitched in to help buy the box truck after the liftgate on the foundation’s old box truck became inoperable.

“I can’t believe this,” Mitchell said. “I had no clue. I’m just so happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqxq0_0b5MCMXa00
Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, is surprised with a new box truck for the foundation Thursday, July 22, 2021. The truck was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

A few months ago, the liftgate on 4RKids’ old box truck stopped working, and Tops and Stripes planned on fixing it for 4RKids but soon realized it was “beyond repair,” said Nathan Riley, owner of Tops and Stripes.

Riley said Tops and Stripes tried to order a new liftgate entirely but twice received the wrong liftgate for the box truck.

Two months had passed at that point, and 4RKids needed the liftgate to help run its document shredding services, which has about 25 employees, smoothly.

Without the box truck, Mitchell said everything just had to be done slower, and 4RKids had to use smaller vehicles to pick up and transport the shredded materials.

“It limited how many people we could take with us and how many pickups we could do, so instead of taking three people, only one would be taken, and it just limited what we could do,” Mitchell said.

Riley decided to step up and figure out a way to get the foundation an entirely new box truck, so he reached out to Ramey Holsten, president of the 4RKids board and client communications coordinator at K/H Financial, about two weeks ago to inquire about buying the new box truck.

“The foundation and everything they do — there’s no other place like it that I know of,” Riley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcRob_0b5MCMXa00
A new box truck was presented to the 4RKids Foundation on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The surprise donation was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Holsten and her husband Keith, senior financial advisor at K/H Financial, and Connie Hart, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A and a 4RKids board member, decided to pitch in along with Tops and Stripes to buy the $25,000 box truck, which was delivered to 4RKids on Thursday before its board meeting.

One of Holsten’s children is involved with 4RKids, so she said she has a personal stake in it, but Riley and Hart helped out of the goodness of their hearts.

“They love the community and the organization,” she said. “We have a more personal benefit. For them, they just do it because they love to give back.”

Mitchell couldn’t thank everyone involved enough. Now, she said, 4RKids can get caught up on its shredding services.

“I cannot believe that they did this — actually, I can believe it because that’s how they are,” Mitchell said, “and I’m so thankful to our community for supporting us. ... I’m just so happy.”

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
181
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Enid, OK
Business
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#The 4rkids Foundation#K H Financial#Chick Fil A#4rkids Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy