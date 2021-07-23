Businesses chip in to buy new box truck for 4RKids

Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, wipes her eyes as she sits in a new box truck presented to the foundation Thursday , July 22, 2021 . Mitchell was surprised with the truck that was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Tricia Mitchell was blown away when she walked outside the 4RKids Foundation on Thursday evening and removed her blindfold to see a new box truck with a liftgate and a shiny red bow on the windshield.

Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, had no idea that a few businesses had pitched in to help buy the box truck after the liftgate on the foundation’s old box truck became inoperable.

“I can’t believe this,” Mitchell said. “I had no clue. I’m just so happy.”

Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, is surprised with a new box truck for the foundation Thursday, July 22, 2021. The truck was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

A few months ago, the liftgate on 4RKids’ old box truck stopped working, and Tops and Stripes planned on fixing it for 4RKids but soon realized it was “beyond repair,” said Nathan Riley, owner of Tops and Stripes.

Riley said Tops and Stripes tried to order a new liftgate entirely but twice received the wrong liftgate for the box truck.

Two months had passed at that point, and 4RKids needed the liftgate to help run its document shredding services, which has about 25 employees, smoothly.

Without the box truck, Mitchell said everything just had to be done slower, and 4RKids had to use smaller vehicles to pick up and transport the shredded materials.

“It limited how many people we could take with us and how many pickups we could do, so instead of taking three people, only one would be taken, and it just limited what we could do,” Mitchell said.

Riley decided to step up and figure out a way to get the foundation an entirely new box truck, so he reached out to Ramey Holsten, president of the 4RKids board and client communications coordinator at K/H Financial, about two weeks ago to inquire about buying the new box truck.

“The foundation and everything they do — there’s no other place like it that I know of,” Riley said.

A new box truck was presented to the 4RKids Foundation on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The surprise donation was purchased by Tops and Stripes, K/H Financial and Chick-fil-A. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Holsten and her husband Keith, senior financial advisor at K/H Financial, and Connie Hart, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A and a 4RKids board member, decided to pitch in along with Tops and Stripes to buy the $25,000 box truck, which was delivered to 4RKids on Thursday before its board meeting.

One of Holsten’s children is involved with 4RKids, so she said she has a personal stake in it, but Riley and Hart helped out of the goodness of their hearts.

“They love the community and the organization,” she said. “We have a more personal benefit. For them, they just do it because they love to give back.”

Mitchell couldn’t thank everyone involved enough. Now, she said, 4RKids can get caught up on its shredding services.

“I cannot believe that they did this — actually, I can believe it because that’s how they are,” Mitchell said, “and I’m so thankful to our community for supporting us. ... I’m just so happy.”