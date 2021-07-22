‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ ends the all-time greatest horror trilogy
What a three-week journey it has been. The “Fear Street” trilogy has officially come to an end, leaving fans with one of the most high-quality pieces of horror media ever made. “Fear Street Part Three: 1666” brings everything to a satisfying conclusion, while also improving the quality of the first two films. Every flaw and critique of the first two films slowly fade away as the final installment of this cinematic event sticks the landing perfectly.www.ntdaily.com
