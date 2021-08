NavigatorCRE, the Seattle-based makers of a knowledge analytics platform, has raised $17.2 million in new funding for helping real properties build profits. According to the announcement from the company, the funds will be used to further develop throughout North America and Western Europe and launch what it’s calling a Buyer Advisory Council. This aspect of the platform will help users leverage the best intelligence and lessons from across the industry. Co-founder and CEO Taylor Odegard had this to add via the announcement: