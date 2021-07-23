Orlando City hold off Union to snap winless streak

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (July 18, 2021) — Minnesota United came into Sunday afternoon’s scrap with the Seattle Sounders looking to take a little revenge for a pair of defeats, namely their 4-0 season opening loss and their 3-2 loss in the Western Conference Final last season, both in Seattle. In fact, the Loons had never beaten the Sounders in MLS, and Seattle came into the game with a 13-game unbeaten streak that has them sitting atop the Supporters Shield race. The Loons didn’t let any of that get to them, coming out on the front foot and keeping the Sounders uncomfortable until sub Niko Hansen’s cross in the 81st minute found Robin Lod for the tap in, giving MNUFC a massive home win.