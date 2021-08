Wisler saved Sunday's 3-2 victory over Boston, allowing two hits with one strikeout in the ninth inning. After retiring the first two Red Sox in the ninth, Wisler allowed two singles but induced a J.D. Martinez flyout to end the game and secure his third career save. It's worth noting that manager Kevin Cash turned to Wisler, and not Andrew Kittredge, for Tampa Bay's first save following incumbent closer Diego Castillo's shipment to Seattle, though Kittredge pitched Saturday and recorded the win. Cash has been known to use a committee approach to finish games and Wisler's deployment Sunday proves he's a member of that group at the very least.