Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mexico to send 2 boatloads of food, medical aid to Cuba

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will send two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical aid. The Foreign Relations Department said the ships will set sail to Cuba on Sunday from the Gulf coast port of Veracruz. The ships will carry oxygen tanks, needles and syringes, and basic food items like powdered milk and beans. The announcement Thursday came on the same day that the U.S. government tightened sanctions on Cuban officials after they violently put down protests by residents of the island tired of shortages, long lines, price increases and a lack of medicine.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Foreign Relations#Ap#Mexican#Navy#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Related
AmericasPosted by
NBC News

Mexico president: Sending fuel cargo for Cuba is their sovereign decision

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president asserted his country’s right to send fuel to Cuba and said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on the island were “inhumane,” after a diesel cargo shipped by Mexico’s state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos arrived in Cuba’s Havana port. Mexico’s left-leaning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Mexico readies navy ships to bring food, supplies to Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will send two navy ships loaded with food and medical supplies to Cuba, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. embargo for fomenting the biggest unrest in Cuba in decades. The ships will leave the port of Veracruz...
Public Health101 WIXX

Russia sends COVID-19 aid to Cuba – defence ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate...
Immigrationcaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Announces Registration Process for TPS for Haiti

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday posted a Federal Register notice that provides information about how to register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas previously announced this 18-month designation of Haiti for TPS on May 22. DHS said the registration...
ProtestsBoston Globe

‘Terror’: Crackdown after protests in Cuba sends a chilling message

The courage many Cubans showed when they poured into the streets two weeks ago, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” has curdled into fear for many. Hundreds are still being detained, advocates say, and an untold number are still being held. The police have staked out...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

For families, sending money home to Cuba shouldn't be a political football

The United States’ embargo on Cuba, which prohibits most trade between the two countries, has always been political. When the matter first came before President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960, he resisted imposing one. A full embargo, he said, would have the appearance of the United States “acting not against [Fidel] Castro, but against the Cuban people.” His State Department agreed, predicting that an embargo might cripple the Cuban economy without dislodging the government.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: France sends medics, virus help to Caribbean

PARIS — France is deploying military medics and ICU units to the French Caribbean to relieve hospitals facing a coronavirus surge. Military planes are also bringing some critically ill patients to the French mainland for treatment. The island of Martinique goes into partial lockdown Saturday. Martinique’s current infection rate is...
Politicswlrn.org

Mexico Referendum Puts Vague Question To Voters

Today was referendum day in Mexico as voters cast their ballots to answer a somewhat vague and technical legal question. Roughly translated, it asked for a yes-or-no answer on whether appropriate action should be carried out to clarify past decisions taken by the country's former leaders. What that means is not entirely clear and the subject of some confusion.
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

Voters few for failed Mexican referendum

MEXICO CITY -- A referendum in Mexico on Sunday cost the country about $25 million, but drew only a fraction of the voters needed to make it binding. Few people liked the poorly written question on the ballot, and the vote was held in a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Las Cruces, NMdesertexposure.com

New law authorizes medical aid in dying in New Mexico

The New Mexico House of Representatives passed the Elizabeth M. Whitefield End of Life Options Act 39-27 in February. The state Senate passed it 24-17 in March. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law in April. The act became effective June 18. The act defines medical aid in dying...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Charitiessoutheastoutlook.org

Southeast campuses to pack food for Cuba

When Southeast’s longtime partner in Cuba asked for assistance with food, the Missions Ministry organized the Cuba Food Pack at nine campus locations Aug. 4-7. Volunteers will pack beans, rice, dried vegetables and vitamins in packets that will be shipped to Cuba. “Thanks to the generosity of our congregation, we’ve...
Politicswcn247.com

Nicaraguan party registers for elections despite arrests

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A conservative coalition registered an ex-leader of the 1980s “Contra” rebels as presidential candidate in the Nov. 7 elections. The Citizens For Liberty coalition registered Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in U.S.-backed rebellion against the leftist Sandinista government of the 1980s. Many opposition parties have called for boycotting the race because President Daniel Ortega has arrested most of his potential opponents. The coalition nominated Berenice Quezada, who was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, for vice president. Monday is the deadline for registering candidates, and a few smaller parties and Ortega's Sandinista party are expected to also submit their registrations.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

New security center to combat violence in the Mexican Caribbean

Cancun (Mexico), Jul 31 (EFE) .- In order to reduce the levels of violence and regain the confidence of the population, the tourist areas of Cancun have a new high-tech security control center. As part of the strategies to reduce high crime rates and improve the response capacity of local...
Presidential ElectionWRAL

Mexico president downplays sparse turnout in referendum vote

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday downplayed the abysmal turnout for a national referendum on pursuing ex-presidents for alleged wrongdoing during their administrations. Only 7% of Mexico’s eligible voters participated Sunday, but the president preferred to focus on the fact that more than 6 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy