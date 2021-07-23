Rays get Nelson Cruz in trade, rally to beat Indians in 10

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's win over Cleveland. Cruz started his tenure with Tampa Bay by sending one of Zach Plesac's offerings in the third inning over the right field fence -- it was his first long ball with the Rays and his 20th of the season. The veteran will operate as Tampa Bay's main designated hitter and will continue to deliver value across all formats as long as he keeps mashing as he has all season long. He shows no signs of slowing down despite being 41 years old.