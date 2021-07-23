Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays get Nelson Cruz in trade, rally to beat Indians in 10

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Meadows hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to cap Tampa Bay’s comeback in a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians, hours after the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from Minnesota. Meadows’ one-out liner off Bryan Shaw brought home Randy Arozarena, who began the 10th at second. Down 4-2 in the ninth, the Rays rallied to tie it against closer James Karinchak on a leadoff homer by Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe’s two-out RBI double. The Rays announced their acquisition of Cruz just before the first pitch. Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer for the Indians.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Homer
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Ap#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Where does Nelson Cruz rank among Rays’ biggest trade acquisitions?

CLEVELAND — The Rays have traded for some big-name players. But have they every made a bigger acquisition than Nelson Cruz?. In terms of name recognition, maybe. They have brought in some familiar faces and star quality players before, such as Fred McGriff, Dwight Gooden, Vinny Castilla, Tino Martinez, Denard Span, Rey Ordonez and Sergio Romo.
MLBDaily Democrat

Could the Oakland A’s get a Nelson Cruz-type player in a trade?

The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins made the first big trade market splash with an exchange that sent 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa for two touted pitching prospects. Though the Oakland A’s weren’t likely to swing a trade for Cruz, it’s a blow to see a potential Wild Card opponent with a similarly low payroll add considerable power to their roster.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Nelson Cruz Trade with Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays made the first major move of MLB's trade deadline season, acquiring Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher for two prospects. Cruz, 41, remains one of the league's most impactful hitters with a slash line of .294/.370/.537 and 19 home runs. That...
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins trade Cruz to Rays

Fans of the Minnesota Twins were waiting and waiting for the first move to be made, counting down the days to the trade deadline. Tonight’s the night it all starts as the Twins swing a trade with an American League East team looking to bulk up during the second half of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Nelson Cruz Traded from Twins to Rays in 4-player Deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are trading designated hitter Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player deal on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Twins slugger just keeps hitting home runs. He is hitting .294 with 19 dingers, 50...
MLBSporting News

Nelson Cruz trade grades: Rays add big-time bat, Twins start sell-off

The Rays got a head start on the MLB trade deadline frenzy Thursday by acquiring designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the Twins. Tampa Bay sent pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman to Minnesota for Cruz, who will add instant offense to a team that's already in the top half of the American League in scoring. Tampa Bay also acquired minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in the deal.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Nelson Cruz: Homers in Rays debut

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's win over Cleveland. Cruz started his tenure with Tampa Bay by sending one of Zach Plesac's offerings in the third inning over the right field fence -- it was his first long ball with the Rays and his 20th of the season. The veteran will operate as Tampa Bay's main designated hitter and will continue to deliver value across all formats as long as he keeps mashing as he has all season long. He shows no signs of slowing down despite being 41 years old.
MLBdraysbay.com

Celebrate new Rays trade acquisition Nelson Cruz with this t-shirt!

And as the Rays bring out the Boomstick, it’s time for us to bring out the shirt!. Nelson Cruz didn’t wait long to make his presence known, whacking this baseball 106.7 mph off the bat for a hot shot homerun in his debut Rays game:. Get your Nelson Cruz Rays...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow to undergo Tommy John Surgery

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery later this week, ending his season prematurely. On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Glasnow would likely need an elbow procedure. However, there is a small chance that he could return in the 2022 season should they find a different way for rehab, but Glasnow will likely not pitch again until 2023, which would be the last season before he becomes a free agent. Glasnow’s season ends with 124 strikeouts in 14 starts.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Rays post-deadline thoughts: Did Nelson Cruz trade get forgotten already?

ST. PETERSBURG — Additional thoughts on the Rays’ deals leading up to Friday’s trade deadline:. • There seemed, based on social media posts and some analyses, to be general disappointment (to put it mildly) that the Rays weren’t more active over the final days, especially as their American League East rivals added key players. But how different would the reaction have been if the Rays had been quiet over the preceding week and then on Friday afternoon popped the blockbuster trade to send prospects to Minnesota for veteran slugger Nelson Cruz, the biggest deadline deal, and arguably overall, in franchise history?
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Stung by Rays

Eovaldi (9-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 9-5 to the Rays. He struck out six. Four of the six hits off Eovaldi went for extra bases, including two-run homers by Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia -- the first time all season he's served up multiple home runs in a game. The right-hander tossed 105 pitches (69 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 120:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings into his next outing.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Not Immune To Starters’ Recent Struggles

The Red Sox have been hindered by their starting pitching lately, and Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays revealed not even their interim ace is immune. Nathan Eovaldi got the start in a must-win game for Boston, and he seemed like a safe option. He entered the night with a 3.49 ERA, the best among the six-man rotation with the exception of Tanner Houck, who had a 3.00 ERA in four starts before he was optioned this week to Triple-A Worcester.

Comments / 0

Community Policy