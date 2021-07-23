Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gold medal v. golden arches: Olympian's hopes nearly quashed

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Brady Ellison is the top-ranked archer in the the world and the favorite at the Tokyo Games. A few years ago, he wasn't sure if he would ever shoot another arrow. He was dealing with nerve pain down his arm each time he released an arrow. He was thinking of hanging it up. The arm pain is gone and the three-time Olympic medalist has his sights set on adding to his collection. He will compete in the individual event, the team competition and most likely the newly added mixed team event.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Arches#Olympian#Gold Medal#Tokyo#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Sportsswimswam.com

Emma McKeon Leads All #Tokyo2020 Olympic Swimming Individual Medalists

Emma McKeon leads all Tokyo 2020 Olympic swimming medalists with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 bronze. Caeleb Dressel had the most golds with five. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming:...
Sportsyourbigsky.com

Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
Ohio StateWKYC

Ohio's "mane" Olympian goes for gold

Northeast Ohio is being represented at the Olympics in Tokyo by many different athletes, but only one of them is just 14 years old. “I was raised in Cleveland Heights, we rode at a stable once a week and I loved it so much,” says Betsy Juliano, owner of Havensafe Farm in Mesopotamia, Ohio.
Vincent, CANBC Los Angeles

WATCH: Team USA's Gold Medal Performances

After a nine-year interruption, Vincent Hancock regained his throne as the Olympic champion in men's skeet shooting in Tokyo, earning his third gold medal overall in the event. Amber English - Women's Skeet Shooting. American shooter Amber English outlasted defending champion Diana Bacosi of Italy and world record-holder Wei Meng...
SportsShropshire Star

Late drama ends Bianca Walkden’s hopes of gold medal in Tokyo

The Liverpool athlete was leading by two points until the death. Bianca Walkden became the latest British taekwondo star to suffer final-second agony as her dream of Olympic gold came to an end at the Makuhari Hall in Tokyo. The three-time world champion led South Korea’s Dabin Lee by two...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren Hemp claims Team GB's women's football team will improve after beating Chile in their first game... as Olympic gold medal hopefuls prepare to face tricky test of hosts Japan this weekend

Lauren Hemp is looking forward to seeing more improvement from Team GB’s women’s football team after they launched their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chile. The Manchester City forward and her team-mates head back to the Sapporo Dome to take on hosts Japan on Saturday in what will surely be a tougher match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy