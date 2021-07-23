Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Cruz traded to Rays, White Sox vs Brewers

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 11 days ago

Nelson Cruz is headed to a contender in the biggest deal yet ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The defending AL champion Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball’s most proven sluggers, in a four-player swap with Minnesota on Thursday night. Tampa Bay, in a tight race with Boston atop the AL East, received Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from the struggling Twins for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and 1,202 RBIs. He’ll bring some needed pop to Tampa Bay’s lineup and should help the Rays against left-handers. Meanwhile, the Brewers host the White Sox in a matchup of Central Division leaders Friday night.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Rays White Sox#Al Champion Rays#Tampa Bay#The White Sox#Central Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Winners and losers from MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline now over, we look at the biggest winners and losers of the annual event. It is rare that an MLB trade deadline lives up to expectations. Well, in 2021, MLB managed to steal the spotlight from the NBA Draft on Thursday night and saw a flurry of moves drop as the clock struck zero at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. It was truly a chaotic masterpiece.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

White Sox walk-off Cleveland, take weekend series

Despite a dazzling start from Cal Quantrill, Cleveland fell short by 2-1 after Brian Goodwin earned the right to flip his bat in the bottom of the ninth. But, before we continue, it is difficult to tell the story of today’s game without more context from a wild weekend on the South Side of Chicago.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charges to the support of Jose Abreu, who was beaned; benches clear

Friday was a crazy day for the Chicago White Sox. They ended up winning, 6-4, but as usual the score doesn't nearly do justice to everything that went down. First off, they grabbed stud closer Craig Kimbrel in front of the trade deadline, giving them the most lethal eighth and ninth inning combo in the league when teamed with Liam Hendriks. Then there was a game against Cleveland. Late in said game, 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu was hit in the head with a pitch from James Karinchak:
MLBMorning Journal

White Sox top Indians, 2-1, with home run in ninth

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Indians on Aug. 1. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

White Sox rookie Zavala hits 3 HRs; Indians rally, win 12-11

CHICAGO — (AP) — White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but the Cleveland Indians rallied to beat Chicago 12-11 on Saturday night. Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a five-run deficit. Zavala...
MLBsoxmachine.com

New edge to White Sox-Cleveland series after José Abreu beanball

The Tony La Russa that emerged from the dugout in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s victory over Cleveland on Friday night was the Tony La Russa I expected to see earlier this season. OK, maybe I didn’t anticipate him hauling ass out of the dugout in the particular...
MLBSandusky Register

White Sox beat Tribe on walkoff home run

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

White Sox score twice in eighth to edge Indians

Tim Anderson drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single and Yoan Moncada had three hits -- including a home run with a little help from his foes -- as the host Chicago White Sox rallied for a 6-4 win against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Chicago snapped...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 6, Cleveland 4

After a fantastic trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox take the opening series win against the future Cleveland Guardians! And, oh my, was it interesting!. Lance Lynn labored this evening, as he faced very early trouble in the first inning. He uncharacteristically loaded the bases with nobody out to begin the game, but he got out of the jam after he gave up two runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox News: Rays trade for Nelson Cruz poses a major threat

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 21: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Twins defeated the White Sox 7-2, (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Red Sox should worry that the Rays traded...
MLBfantasypros.com

Nelson Cruz officially traded to the Rays

The Minnesota Twins have officially traded designated hitter Nelson Cruz and pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor-league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Stotman. (Minnesota Twins on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Cruz lands in Tampa Bay and will serve as the team’s primary designated hitter....
MLBSportsGrid

Eloy Jimenez out of the starting lineup for the White Sox

Eloy Jimenez is out of the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This has been frustrating for Jimenez as he returned from the injured list to play two games but then promptly injured his groin, which has now cost him three starts. It is unknown when Jimenez will return to the starting lineup or if he will need another stint on the injured list. The White Sox have a nine-game lead in the American League Central and can afford to play it safe with Jimenez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy