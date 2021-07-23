LEADING OFF: Cruz traded to Rays, White Sox vs Brewers
Nelson Cruz is headed to a contender in the biggest deal yet ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The defending AL champion Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball’s most proven sluggers, in a four-player swap with Minnesota on Thursday night. Tampa Bay, in a tight race with Boston atop the AL East, received Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from the struggling Twins for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and 1,202 RBIs. He’ll bring some needed pop to Tampa Bay’s lineup and should help the Rays against left-handers. Meanwhile, the Brewers host the White Sox in a matchup of Central Division leaders Friday night.www.wcn247.com
