Valorant update 3.02 has arrived, so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this patch! As we only just recently saw the hefty update 3.0 hit the game, 3.02 mainly looks to address issues that have cropped up since then. There have been a few quality-of-life fixes though, such as tech preventing various objects from clipping through walls. If you’re expecting something more interesting though, the team says they’re continuing to evaluate KAY/O’s impact on the meta before giving him a round of changes. Be sure to provide feedback if you want to see a particular change to them! Without further adieu though, here’s everything new with Valorant update 3.02!