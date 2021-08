The Phillies won 2-1, and there wasn’t a single walk in the entire game. The last MLB game when that happened was in 2015. did not like the score but good find by you.Poor Braves they aren't ever gonna get over .500 this season it appears and I say that even though they are 48-50 and still have 64 games left in the regular season.Reminds me of the Clemson Baseball season this year,hover around .500 all season long and end up with losing record at the end 2 games under .500.The Braves need a few more bats in the lineup very badly,hopefully that will take place on July 30th for the trading deadline and on August 1st for the signing deadline.