How COVID Impacted France Travel and Tourism in 2020

By Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
eturbonews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn France, the state of the Travel and Tourism industry contributed 49.1 percent less to the country’s GDP between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19. France lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to France’s travel and tourism industry.

