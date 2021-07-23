Cancel
RUMOR: Damian Lillard To Warriors Looking Bleak Amid Bradley Beal Trade Speculation

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported earlier on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a move on Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, with the potential swoop already receiving the stamp of approval from the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. This latest bombshell has now cast doubt on the speculation surrounding Damian Lillard's rumored move to The Bay.

