ClinicalMind Unveils the Future of HCP Engagement With the New CMGO Technology Platform for Life Science Companies
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinicalMind’s technology and data science team, CM EnGAUGE, has announced the launch of CMGO, a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering a suite of applications that help life science companies of all sizes to manage complex healthcare practitioner (HCP) engagement activities with ease. CMGO enables customers to manage Speaker Bureau and Advisory Programs, among others, from one simple, secure, and intuitive interface.www.stamfordadvocate.com
